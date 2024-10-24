Guidry and Franques sentencing in bribery case reset to May 2025

LAFAYETTE, La. — The sentencing for Dusty Guidry and Leonard Franques, involved in a federal bribery case, has been rescheduled to May 22, 2025.

Both men were implicated in a broader investigation into bribery and money laundering.

Here are the details of the case previously reported on KATC:

A grand jury alleges that former District Attorney, Gary Haynes, conspired with Dusty Guidry, Leonard Franques, and others to solicit bribes and kickbacks and to accept things of value while Haynes was an Assistant District Attorney in the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office (the D.A.’s Office).

Guidry and Franques already have pleaded guilty, along with business owner, Joseph Prejean. Franques pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds. Guidry pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds and one count of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds. Prejean pleaded guilty in December 2023 to conspiracy to commit bribery of a public official in the Lafayette Parish District Attorney's Office.

This is a developing story.