Golf Carts: From the green to the streets

SCOTT, La. — Golf carts are usually spotted on the green, but they can also be seen around neighborhoods and even on some roads.

However, ensuring your cart is street-legal is essential for safe and lawful driving, so how can you be sure your cart is up to par?

"There are two different types of carts," says Scotty Guidry, owner of Cajun Carts. "There is an LSV (Low-Speed Vehicle) which is a street-legal golf cart you can actually put a license plate on."

However, carts that do go on public roads with a speed limit of over 35 miles per hour are prohibited.

According to the Scott Police Department, the cart must also be registered and insured by the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles.

"They also have carts that we can put turn signals, brake lights, windshields, and mirrors, which we call neighborhood friendly. Some areas will require just that for you to ride your golf cart, " Guidry added.

Driving a golf cart without a license is illegal, just like driving any other motor vehicle. Scott resident Steven Horn, who has lived in the area for about a year, has noticed this safety issue.

"I definitely think if a younger person was driving especially on the streets outside of a subdivision, it would be a problem," he said.

The popularity of golf carts surged as people tried to find outdoor activities during the COVID-19 lockdowns, according to Guidry.

"Ever since then, you see them all over the neighborhoods, all over the roads. So golf carts are definitely a hot item right now," Guidry says.

He also advises golf cart owners to ensure their vehicles meet local requirements to avoid penalties.

"I would get with your HOA, city hall, or mayor's office to see the ordinance or what they exactly require," he suggested.

For more information, click here for the Louisiana State Legislature regulations on golf carts in the state.

Click here for guidelines on golf cart registration and insurance requirements according to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety Office of Motor Vehicles.