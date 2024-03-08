Getting informed for early voting: League of Women Voters

LAFAYETTE, La. — Things are gearing up for early voting to begin Saturday, but before you vote, take a look at what resources are available to you.

There are tons of voter resources available to help you get involved before casting your ballot and groups to help, like the League of Women Voters.

"The League of Women Voters originally formed back in 1920, at the time when women were first granted the right to vote, and—and so, the idea back then was you had this half the population that you needed to register to vote, and then, because they were brand new voters, it was about educating them on how to vote, what voting looks like, what are some of the issues that you'll be voting on," said Kathleen Espinoza, spokesperson for the League of Women Voters - Lafayette. "So, you know, that—that was the original mission, which is really not too far from what our mission is today."

Today, the league's mission is to register new voters and help inform, educate and encourage them by providing voter resources and educational events on the democratic process.

"We care about voter participation and, you know, encourage people to be engaged as much as they possibly can. You know, early voting, what it allows people to do—it just makes it more convenient to vote, and hopefully, by extension, it gets more people to vote," Espinoza said.

To find out what resources and events the league has available, visit their website.