Free vision care client event helps the community see a brighter future

LAFAYETTE, La. — A free, two-day vision care event helps those see a brighter future.

The Eyes on Acadiana event is taking place at the Downtown Convention Center, offering complimentary eye exams and single-vision glasses on site.

This event is hosted by the Optometry Association of Louisiana, VSP Eyes of Hope, and Senator Gerald Boudreaux.

One resident who attended was Gloria Wheeler, who told KATC the reason she stopped by.

KATC

"I’ve been having a little problem with my eyes but never been to the doctor yet because of my schedule, but today I made some time to get them checked," Wheeler said.

KATC asked Wheeler when the next appointment would have been if the event hadn’t taken place.

"I have no idea, maybe when I would’ve got my license renewed again," she says.

The community can also get dilated eye exams and if any issues like cataracts or diseases are detected, patients are referred to community providers for further care.

KATC

A mobile vision clinic will make on-site glasses so that you can receive both eye care and eyewear on the same day.

Lyle Joseph Mouton, who is eighty years young, was referred to the event by his wife.

"She’s mentioned to me that I should go, she’s tired of me squinting reading the newspaper," he said.

Mouton, who hasn’t been to an eye doctor in ten years, is now grateful for the opportunity to get a check-up.

KATC

"Your eyes are so important," he said. "Many people have other faculties not working properly, but it’s so beneficial if you can see where you’re going, what you’re doing, and what you need to do. Your eyesight is the windows of the world."

With the support of the mobile clinic, 4-5 licensed optometrists will be present each day, with a goal of seeing 20-25 patients each.

Advanced registration is required.

To register, please contact:

Sun Wellness Resource Center

Phone: 337-534-0066

Coordinator: Bonita Williams, MSW, LCSW

