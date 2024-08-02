Free healthcare in your neighborhood: St. Bernadette Community Clinic

LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — Seven and a half decades.

That's how long the Our Lady of Lourdes system has been a part of Acadiana.

What you might not have realized, however, is that for nearly 30 years, the hospital system has been making healthcare more accessible in your neighborhood. St. Bernadette Community Clinic on St. John Street in Downtown Lafayette is one example of that.

That's where for free, anyone in need of medical treatment can get the attention they require. The clinic covers everything from your routine check-ups, to breast and pelvic exams, chronic care, pharmacy referrals, even dental care and extractions — which can cost a lot of money otherwise.

Taylor Toole

"It feels good to know that you can come sit and trust someone, especially in your mouth, you know," Ladisha Portalis, a neighbor in Lafayette, tells KATC as she prepares to go under for her second tooth extraction done at St. Bernadette. "They're kind, they're quick, and they're patient, which you can't always count on at another facility."

It doesn't stop there. The clinic also supplies common necessities that someone may need for free, including snacks, clothes, shoes, readers, toiletries, and over-the-counter medications and creams.

Taylor Toole Donations of commonly needed items, over-the-counter medications, and more are what keep St. Bernadette Community Clinic stocked.

"Whether you walk in wearing $300 dollar shoes or no shoes on your feet, we treat you the same," says Bridget Waldrup-Simpson, nurse practitioner at the clinic. "While we do not only treat the unhoused, a lot of our patients may be homeless and coming in off of the street, so they may not have the ability to shop for these items we so often take for granted and you never know what someone might need."

Taylor Toole GMA anchor Taylor Toole speaks with Bridget Waldrup-Simpson, nurse practitioner at St. Bernadette Community Clinic in Downtown Lafayette as Our Lady of Lourdes celebrates 75 years in Acadiana.

Making all of this possible relies solely on donations, fundraisers, volunteers, and other forms of community support through the Lourdes Foundation. It's support that is needed on a consistent basis year-round, but especially during the summer months.

"We are so thankful for the Acadiana community and their support through the year, but during summer months, supply can run low even with our Christmas in July fundraisers and others like it, so help is really needed now," Jeigh Stipe, Executive Director of the Lourdes Foundation tells KATC.

Taylor Toole Donations are needed year-round at St. Bernadette Community Clinic in Downtown Lafayette, but during the summer, the Lourdes Foundation reports a slump each year.

While you will definitely see Catholic symbolism, art, and nods to Catholicism walking into St. Bernadette or any Our Lady of Lourdes campus, we're told you can rest assured that the Catholic faith won't be pushed onto those who do not subscribe to it.

"It's not just about treating one problem or illness, but about treating the entire mind, body and spirit," says Trevis Badeaux, Marketing Strategist for Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Bently Senegal, Director of Mission Integration and Formation at Our Lady of Lourdes agrees.

"It's not only about meeting people where they are, but making sure not to leave them there," he tells KATC.

St. Bernadette Community Clinic is open Monday from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and then Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. There is no eligibility requirement or appointment required for its free services, excluding specialized dental care, which is scheduled on Tuesdays and Thursdays. All other services are walk-in.

For more information on how to donate or become a volunteer, click here or call 337-470-2729.

