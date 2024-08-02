Celebrating 75 years of health care: Northside High School Health Center

LAFAYETTE, La. — LAFAYETTE, La. — Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center is celebrating its 75th anniversary and KATC is highlighting its only high-school-based health center in the Lafayette Parish School System, Northside High School.

The clinic has been providing financially accessible healthcare for 25 years.

Established to address the limited access to proper healthcare among Northside students and its community, the clinic now serves more than 400 students annually. It offers medical care and mental health support for students and staff.

The health center is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. If your child attends Northside, you can call 337-470-3364 to ask about appointments.

