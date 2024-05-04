FREE Comic Book Day and "May the Fourth be with you"

LAFAYETTE, La. — Free Comic Book Day at Stronghold Comics & Collectibles of Acadiana means hundreds of free comics, tons of discounted items, a special door prize and meet and greets with local artists, like Rob Guillory.

But this Comic Book Day is special.

It happens to fall on Star Wars Day—May 4, and a group of Star Wars cosplayers from the 501st Legion came to celebrate.

"We're celebrating Star Wars Day. It's 'May the Fourth be with you.' It's also Free Comic Book Day, so we're out here, inviting people out to get some free comics and celebrate Star Wars," said Jeffrey Corbello, commanding officer for Bast Alpha Garrison of the 501st Legion. "Yeah, you know, I get Star Wars. I get comic books. After I'm done with this, I'm going to go read my comic books."

So, head out to Stronghold Collectibles before 7 p.m. to get your free comics.

Oh, and...May the Fourth be with you!