Francine changes path but Lafayette residents should remain on guard

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Louisiana remains in the critical path of Hurricane Francine, but the storm may not pose as much of a direct impact to Lafayette as originally expected. Less than 24 hours ahead of the storm's impact, city and parish officials met to discuss Lafayette's readiness.

Officials urged residents not to let their guard down. Francine is expected to bring five to ten inches of rain to parts of the state, along with heavy winds that could topple trees and knock out power.

State Trooper Peggy Borque addressed evacuation routes for residents living in low-lying areas who plan to leave.

"For those who choose to evacuate, we recommend traveling north because we don’t know where the storm is expected to go. It could go either direction," Borque said.

On Tuesday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced the temporary closure of several roads and bridges ahead of the storm. Residents are reminded to know their evacuation routes to avoid delays.

For more information on road closures and routes, visit www.511la.org.