Francine cancels flights at Lafayette Regional Airport

LAFAYETTE — Flights slated to depart Lafayette Regional Airport on Wednesday afternoon have been canceled, according to officials with the airport.

Lafayette Regional Airport Director Steven Picou said inbound flights were continuing Wednesday morning, but that afternoon flights had been canceled.

"Passengers with airline questions should contact their airline," Picou wrote. [Click here for latest updates the airport.]

The news comes after officials warned Tuesday that airlines were "likely to change their flight schedules" because of Francine.

Meteorologist Daniel Phillips said winds from the hurricane will be most extremealong the coastline and could be pushing 80-90 mph along the center of the storm so power outages will be widespread through south east Louisiana.

As you get further west the winds will sharply begin to drop off and we're looking at tropical storm force winds in the Lafayette area later this afternoon.

This will still be enough to knock down some of the weaker trees and blow around some debris which could cause some power outages but they're not going to be as widespread.