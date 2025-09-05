Fourth suspect arrested in Lafayette shooting that injured 6-year-old

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Lafayette Police Department has made a fourth arrest in connection with the shooting that left a six-year-old injured.

The shooting happened on August 24.

On Thursday, September 4, 2025, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Task Force, Rickey Chaney, 19, of Lafayette, was arrested in Lake Charles. He was booked on a warrant for attempted second-degree murder.

Chaney was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and is awaiting extradition to Lafayette.

The victim in this case remains in critical condition.

Last week, a third suspect was arrested. To see that story, click here.

The arrest follows earlier developments in the case. Police previously arrested two other suspects, including one reported in this update.