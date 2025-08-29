Third suspect identified in Lafayette shooting that injured 6-year-old

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Police have identified and arrested a third suspect in connection with an ongoing shooting investigation in Lafayette.

Authorities confirmed Thursday night that Kimmy Ray Dauntain Jr. was taken into custody and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. Dauntain faces one count of attempted second-degree murder.

The arrest follows earlier developments in the case. Police previously arrested two other suspects, including one reported in this update.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

