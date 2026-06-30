Former LDWF Secretary sentenced in bribery scheme

UPDATE: Former Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary Jack Montoucet, who pleaded guilty in March for his role in a kickback scheme that forced his early resignation, was sentenced Tuesday to 27 months in a federal facility, The Acadiana Advocate reports.

U.S. District Judge David Joseph sentenced Montoucet in federal court in Lafayette on one federal felony count of conspiracy to commit an offense, namely to receive a bribe, the newspaper reports.

Under federal guidelines, Montoucet could have been sentenced to up to 30 months in prison, the Advocate reports.

To read the rest of the story about his sentence, click here.

Montoucet also was issued a fine of $40,000 due in 60 days but will not face supervised released when he finishes serving his sentence. He must report to the U.S. Marshals for incarceration on Aug. 14.

Montoucet, 78, was indicted in the bribery probe that so far has netted three guilty pleas and one jury conviction in Acadiana. He changed his in March and entered a plea of guilty to a conspiracy to commit bribery charge. In exchange, the government dropped the remaining charges against him.

He faced up to five years in prison, $250,000 in fines and three years of supervised release.

Montoucet was indicted in May 2025. He admitted to entering into a conspiracy with Dusty Guidry and Leonard Franques to accept money in exchange for making sure a company owned by Franques got a LDWF contract. The $17,000 was to be held by Franques until after Montoucet retired from the department, court documents state.

In addition to Montoucet, two businessmen and a former public official have pleaded guilty, and a jury convicted a former assistant District Attorney, Gary Haynes, following a trial. In some of the other indictments, a state official with Wildlife and Fisheries was referred to, but never named. After the first indictment came down, Montoucet resigned.

Back in September, a jury deliberated around two hours before finding Haynes guilty on charges of conspiracy to engage in bribery; bribery; two counts use of a cell phone to facilitate bribery; conspiracy to commit money laundering; and obstruction of justice. He faced up to 60 years in prison and fines of up to $1.5 million or more.

Haynes was indicted in Fall 2024. He was accused of using his position over the 15th Judicial District Attorney's Pretrial Diversion program to solicit bribes from companies that provided required programs to people who participated in the program.

Testimony at his trial showed that the FBI used Haynes' alleged co-conspirators to weave the web that ensnared him. The investigation began in July 2021 when the FBI got a tip about Joseph Prejean shaking down defendants who were facing charges in the 15th Judicial District. The wiretaps began with him, and expanded to Dusty Guidry and Haynes based on information gathered on those tapes. Prejean, Guidry and Scott businessman Leonard Franques already have pleaded guilty and been sentenced. Prejean was sentenced to 18 months in prison, $40,000 in fines and three years of supervised release. Franques was sentenced to one year in prison, more than $169,000 in fines and forfeitures, and one year of supervised release. Guidry was sentenced to four years in prison.

Testimony showed that Franques agreed to cooperate early on, wearing wires and setting up video cameras to capture conversations with Guidry and Haynes. Those recordings played a major role in the government's case. According to the government's theory of the case, Guidry and Haynes began working in the pretrial diversion program shortly after Don Landry was elected District Attorney. Franques was making money by offering classes to participants in the program for a fee; he was splitting the fee with Guidry and Haynes in exchange for their efforts to get him more customers. Haynes paid the two men more than $219,000 to "buy in" to the scheme, and resurrected along-dormant LLC in order to serve as a depositor for some of the graft, along with more bribes coming from Franques in connection with a similar scheme involving the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. That's the basis of the allegations against Montoucet.

If you'd like to read more of our coverage of this case, here are some stories:

https://www.katc.com/lafayette-parish/update-dusty-guidry-sentenced-to-four-years-in-prison

https://www.katc.com/lafayette-parish/gary-haynes-files-motion-for-new-trial

https://www.katc.com/lafayette-parish/prosecutors-respond-to-haynes-motion-for-new-trial

https://www.katc.com/lafayette-parish/haynes-trial-what-the-jury-didnt-hear

https://www.katc.com/lafayette-parish/jury-deliberations-underway-in-federal-bribery-trial

https://www.katc.com/lafayette-parish/gary-haynes-suspended-from-the-practice-of-law

https://www.katc.com/lafayette-parish/another-former-da-employee-testifies-in-bribery-trial

https://www.katc.com/lafayette-parish/bribery-trial-resumes-jury-hears-more-recorded-conversations

https://www.katc.com/lafayette-parish/witness-disputes-fbis-version-of-her-statement-takes-the-fifth

https://www.katc.com/lafayette-parish/update-former-ada-gary-haynes-indicted-by-federal-grand-jury

https://www.katc.com/lafayette-parish/update-court-denies-haynes-motion-for-new-trial