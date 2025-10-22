Gary Haynes suspended from the practice of law

The Supreme Court of Louisiana has suspended Gary Haynes from the practice of law.

"Considering the Petition for Interim Suspension filed by the Office of Disciplinary Counsel, IT IS ORDERED that Gary J. Haynes, Louisiana Bar Roll number 20567, be and he hereby is suspended from the practice of law on an interim basis pursuant to Supreme Court Rule XIX, § 19, pending further orders of this court. Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule XIX, § 26(E), this order is effective immediately," the order states.

The records show that the ODC filed the petition for interim suspension "for threat of harm." If you want to read the documents for yourself, scroll down.

The Court also ordered that disciplinary proceedings be held.

Haynes was convicted by a federal jury following a 10-day trial last month. Haynes, a longtime prosecutor in Lafayette, was convicted of conspiracy to engage in bribery; bribery; two counts use of a cell phone to facilitate bribery; conspiracy to commit money laundering; and obstruction of justice. He now faces up to 60 years in prison and fines of up to $1.5 million or more.

Haynes was allowed to remain free on his pretrial conditions. His sentencing is set for December 17 at 10 a.m.

He has filed a Motion for a New Trial; to read about that, click here.