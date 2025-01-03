Former Employee Arrested After Acadiana Mall Incident

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Acadiana Mall has been deemed safe after police completed a security sweep in response to reports of a potential threat. No gunman was found inside the mall, but the investigation led to the arrest of Gregory Stevens, a former employee and security guard at the facility.

According to authorities, Stevens, 38, of Lafayette, had been terminated in early December and banned from the property. Witnesses reported seeing Stevens acting erratically inside the mall earlier in the evening, raising concern among patrons.

Stevens was later located and taken into custody at a residence in the 100 block of Pleasant View Drive in Lafayette.

He has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

Trespassing (La. R.S. 14:63)

Terrorizing (La. R.S. 14:40.1)

Active warrant for Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Law enforcement officials have not confirmed whether Stevens was armed or if he posed an active threat at the time of his arrest.

“We want to thank the community for their cooperation and patience as we worked to ensure the safety of everyone at the Acadiana Mall,” said a Lafayette Police Department spokesperson.

The investigation remains ongoing.