Police Complete Security Sweep at Acadiana Mall; No Gunman Found

LAFAYETTE PARISH — UPDATE: After a thorough security sweep of the Acadiana Mall, Lafayette Police have confirmed that no gunman was found inside the building.

The Acadiana Mall has been shut down as law enforcement responds to reports of a potential threat involving a person possibly armed with a gun.

Lafayette Police posted this statement: The Lafayette Police Department responded to the Acadiana Mall 5725 Johnston Street for reports of an individual inside the mall, possibly armed. The Mall has since been evacuated while law enforcement continues an interior sweep of the building. No shots have been fired and there are no injuries at this time. This is a developing situation and updates will be provided accordingly.

Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene earlier today, and the mall has been evacuated as a precaution. Authorities are currently sweeping the area to ensure public safety.

Details about the reported threat remain unconfirmed, but witnesses say they saw individuals running out of the mall and a heavy police presence entering the building. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as information becomes available.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department immediately.

Stay tuned for updates on this breaking story.