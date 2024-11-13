Flooding on Ambassador Caffery Parkway causes one neighbor to walk to work barefoot

Heavy rains Wednesday morning affected many neighbors driving down Ambassador Caffery.

High waters covered sidewalks and roadways making it difficult for commuters to get where they were going.

Stephanie Sanders, told KATC she was in her car three hours before she decided to park at a nearby apartment complex and walk to work.

"So far it’s only been about five or ten minutes," Sanders said. "I cut through but I got to get to the hospital on the other side of construction so I’ll probably walk through the hospital.”

I spoke to other neighbors who say they had to pull over because waters were too high.