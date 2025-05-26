First Memorial Day Run for Heroes at Moncus Park

LAFAYETTE, La. — Every last Monday in May, the United States observes a federal holiday to honor military personnel who died while serving in the nation's armed forces. Across the country, numerous ceremonies commemorate this day—a tradition that dates back to 1868.

At Moncus Park, the first Memorial Day Run for Heroes was held.

"We knew that the Veterans Memorial here at Moncus Park holds immense significance for many people. We wanted to engage with it positively and bring the community together in this beautiful park," said Andrew Ward, founder and CEO of the Acadiana Veteran Alliance.

The AVA is a local organization whose mission was established to unite veterans, drive economic development and industry in partnership with veterans and to fund healthcare treatments for post-traumatic stress to veterans.

Ward told KATC about the Run for Heroes event and the significance of the day.

"We are trying to celebrate those who really paid the ultimate sacrifice. For a lot of families, that is tough. This day is tough for them in that remembrance, but you can also remember the great parts of their life and how they gave that part of their life for all of us," he said.

Proceeds from the event go to benefit the organization and resources.

Each year, communities across the nation come together to honor, remember and reflect on those who are no longer here.

"We owe the greatest debt to all those who gave all of their tomorrows so we can live today" - Ronald Reagan

For more information about the Acadiana Veteran Alliance, visit their website.