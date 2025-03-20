Fire Station #6 to open soon, reassuring nearby businesses

LAFAYETTE, La. — Fire Station #6 on Camellia Drive is expected to open soon.

The new $3.3 million fire station, spanning over 7,000 square feet, will soon be operational and will replace the former Fire Station #6 on Johnston Street, which was built in the 1960s.

KATC

Robert Benoit, Fire Chief with the Lafayette Fire Department, spoke with KATC about what they hope to achieve with this new facility.

"This maintains the fire rating. Fire stations are designed to be a mile and a half apart from each other," Benoit said. "That's by design to ensure we can get anywhere in the city within three to five minutes. So, the closer it is to your residence, the quicker we can do our job."

The nearly completed fire station is also good news for local businesses located on Rena Drive.

KATC

"I work at MLC Antiques, right around the corner from the fire station," said Rhonda Voorhies, manager at Midlife Crisis Antique Shop.

The shop houses a variety of valuable, historic, and priceless items, which is why it's so important to make sure these items are protected in case of a fire emergency.

Voorhies agreed.

"I feel ok with that I also live nearby, so that gives me double safety feeling that the fire station is so close and it is a beautiful fire station. I think even all these businesses will be very sure that the fire department is right there near us," Voorhies said.

KATC

Fire Station #6 is expected to open in April.

