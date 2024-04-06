Finally seeing the poles' purpose: power lineworkers rodeo

LAFAYETTE, La. — The public power lineworkers rodeo is putting the skills of professionals and apprentices from across the country to the test.

The American Public Power Association Lineworkers Rodeo is split into two groups: journeymen and apprentices.

Each group competes in five events, though apprentices work alone while journeymen work in teams.

"Communicating: that's what the linemans do. It's a team event, so good communication, and the better the teammate you have, you know the better the chance of you guys winning," said Lamont Simmons, an apprentice competitor. "Competing in the rodeo just makes me better overall as an apprentice."

During each event, competitors are timed and judged for any deductible mistakes, such as dropping tools, not wearing appropriate attire, altering equipment in a way that makes it unsafe and many others.

The rodeo is a perfect opportunity to show off skills, learn more, meet people and make connections.

To learn more about the rodeo and its rules, visit the LUS website here or the APPA website here.