2024 Public Power Lineworkers Rodeo kicks off in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The 2024 Public Power Lineworkers Rodeo is happening Saturday, April 6th at Cajundome.

People traveled to our community from 17 states across the country. According to LUS Director Jeffery Stewart, they expect about 1,000 people on the grounds when the event kicks off. It's a first for Lafayette to host this event. Officials said this will be a boost for the local economy.

"We got word this week that there are 480 hotel rooms booked and it's not just for one night. It's for multiple nights and so we're hoping that the restaurants are seeing the benefits. We are hoping that the local bars are seeing the benefits. We also had a big group yesterday charter some airboats out of Henderson so the economic impact is going to be wide range and it's going to be felt for a long time and it's a really good, positive impact for Lafayette," said Stewart.

Opening ceremonies kick off at 7:30am.

There will be a kids area with a dunking booth. It's free, but donations are encouraged and will go towards LUS's Share the Light program which goes directly into the hands of customers in need.

