Fatal shootings reflect rise in domestic violence cases

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Two fatal domestic shootings in Lafayette Parish over the weekend have raised concerns about rising domestic violence cases in the area. In January alone, the Lafayette Police Department filed 214 domestic violence reports, a number that caught the attention of local organizations.

Kayla Moton, a crisis intervention advocate at Faith House of Acadiana, a local shelter for domestic violence survivors, said that while an increase in reports of domestic violence is common after the holiday season, this year’s cases have been more severe. She noted that families often try to stay together during the holiday season, especially when children are involved, which can sometimes lead to individuals remaining in unhealthy and dangerous situations.

Faith House, which provides shelter to survivors, typically operates at full capacity with 45 beds available. The organization receives about 300 calls a month and helped nearly 3,000 survivors of domestic violence in 2024 alone.

Moton also highlighted a sobering statistic: the average victim of domestic violence leaves their abuser seven times before finally breaking free. Moton offered some key signs to watch for if someone may be experiencing domestic violence: "If they’re jittery, if they say things like, 'I can’t go out because my partner wants me to stay home,' or if they become unusually protective of their abuser, those are signs to be aware of,” Moton said. She stressed that small changes in behavior—such as withdrawing from social circles or not sharing details about a relationship—are often overlooked, even by professionals.

She also emphasized the importance of staying in contact with friends and loved ones to prevent them from becoming isolated, as isolation is a common tactic used by abusers to maintain control.

If you suspect someone is experiencing domestic violence, Moton encourages keeping the lines of communication open and offering support. Encouraging someone to seek help is vital, as the cycle of abuse is often difficult to break without assistance.

Faith House remains a crucial resource for survivors in Lafayette Parish and beyond, providing not just shelter, but vital support to help individuals escape dangerous situations and rebuild their lives.

For more information or to seek help, individuals can contact Faith House directly or call the Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence at 1-888-411-1333.