Family partners with local church to open warming shelter

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A Lafayette family has teamed up with a local church to offer additional shelter to vulnerable groups ahead of a historic winter weather event expected to hit Acadiana Tuesday.

Darnell Norman and his fiancée DeLani Duhon were inspired to help after seeing how the storm would affect residents across Acadiana.

“Living in Louisiana, we don’t have homes that are built for this kind of weather,” Norman said.

Norman collaborated with Gethsemane Church of God in Christ, transforming its food pantry into a temporary warming shelter. The pantry, which operates every Tuesday in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank, typically serves meals to families in need.

“I don’t even come to this church, but I spoke to the bishop, and when he heard my story, he gave me the keys,” Norman said.

Since Sunday, Norman and volunteers have been collecting food, drinks, and preparing a safe space for Lafayette’s vulnerable residents. The response to the warming shelter has been overwhelmingly positive, Norman said.

“We got pampers for the kids, we have water, we have paper towels, toilet paper, women’s products—the list goes on,” Norman said.

However, there is still a significant need for cots, blankets, pillows, gloves, jackets, and other items to help keep people warm.

Several shelters are open across Acadiana to assist those in need. For families unable to access those shelters, Norman said Gethsemane Church offers a safe haven.

The Gethsemane Church of God in Christ warming shelter opens Monday at 6 p.m. at 317 12th St., Lafayette, Louisiana.

For a full list of available shelters, click here.