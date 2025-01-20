LIST: Warming Centers, Shelters open in Acadiana

We've put together this list of warming spots and shelters.

If you have a shelter and you don't see it here, but you would like it to be included, please send the details to news@katctv.com

Here's the list we have, arranged by parish:

ACADIA PARISH

In response to the freezing weather headed for Acadiana, the city of Crowley, with assistance from Red Cross, will open a warming center for those experiencing homelessness or lacking adequate heat. The center will be at the Martin Luther King Center, located at 1725 W. Hutchinson Ave. The center will open at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19 and will remain open until 12 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23.

IBERIA PARISH

Governments and non-profits in the parish have teamed up to open a warming center for Iberia Parish, located at the Robert B. Green Veterans' Memorial Building, 1201 Field Street, New Iberia, LA 70560. It will operate daily from 5:00 PM to 9:00 AM, beginning Sunday evening through Thursday morning. The center will close during the daytime hours. The shelter is for folks who live in Iberia Parish. Homeless folks should go to the Iberia Parish Homeless Shelter, 307 Robertson Street, New Iberia, LA 70560. For more information, please contact the Iberia Parish Government Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness at 337-369-4427.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

The Jennings Police Department would like to remind everyone of the Warming Center located at the Jeff Davis Fair Grounds. The warming center will be open until Thursday, January 23, 2025, at 3:00pm. If anyone needs to get to the shelter at any time and they have no transportation to do so, please contact us at 337-821-5500 ext 500 and we will make arrangements to get you to the warming center.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

In response to the freezing weather headed for Acadiana, Lafayette Consolidated Government and Lafayette Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has prepared a warming shelter for those experiencing homelessness or lacking adequate heat. The shelter will be at the Dupuis Recreation Center at Brown Park, located at 1212 E. Pont Des Mouton Rd. The center will open at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19 and will remain open until temperatures are expected to rise above freezing. If you have pets, you can bring them with you because there will be a warm place for them to stay, too. Those needing the warm shelter can go to St. Joseph Diner at 613 W. Simcoe St. for a ride to the shelter or can go directly to the shelter.

A local family, the Normans, has opened a shelter at the Gethsemane Church center on the corner of Peach and Twelfth streets. They have been gathering donations from folks in the community, of blankets, pillows and jackets. If you have blankets, socks, gloves, pillows, coats, etc. you can donate, you can drop it off at 317 Twelth St. Lafayette. The center will open to anyone who needs to get warm at 5 p.m. on Monday Jan. 20 and will remain open until Wednesday, Jan 22 at noon. They're also accepting donations of non-perishable food items to the center. If anyone has any questions about donation drop off they can call 337-349-6915 Darnell Norman.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

St. Landry Parish Government will be opening a warming shelter on Sunday, January 19th through Thursday, January 23rd at the former Indian Hills Country Club. (Address: 1141 E Prudhomme Street in Opelousas) The warming shelter will be open at 5:00 pm on Sunday and will remain open until Thursday morning at 9:00 am. Meals will NOT be provided. We encourage residents to bring their own food, blankets, pillows and any other materials necessary while staying at the shelter. Space will be limited. Officials say they will re-evaluate the weather conditions for Thursday night.