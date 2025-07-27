Family and fellow officers reflect on fallen officer Segus Jolivette one year later

LAFAYETTE, La. — It has been one year since a tragic standoff in Jeanerette led to the death of Senior Corporal Segus Jolivette, who was killed during the incident.

His loss is still deeply felt by family, friends and colleagues.

"He touched a lot of lives here. He had a lot of friends," said Senior Corporal Ashley Wood of the Lafayette Police Department. "We are a family here, and he is very much missed."

On July 25, 2024, Jolivette, a trained hostage negotiator, was fatally injured assisting fellow law enforcement officers.

The circumstances of the standoff quickly escalated into a hostage situation, ultimately resulting in his death.

Desmond Joseph, Jolivette's cousin and a musician, fondly remembers their final conversation.

"Segus was everywhere for everybody and for every family, always the helping hand, always supporting," he said. "I got to speak with him one last time when I released my single, and he just told me how proud he was."

When asked how his family is coping one year later, Joseph expressed that grief remains a constant presence.

"We are still grieving. We do miss him dearly," he said. “May we all overcome eventually.”

Wood reflected on the memories that keep Jolivette's spirit alive both inside and outside the police department.

"I don’t think a day goes by where one of us mentions him or shares a funny joke about something silly he did," she told KATC. "He was one of the nicest people you would have ever met."

Joseph wore a shirt in memory of his cousin.

"I miss just his loving nature, his friendliness and how he was always ready to clown around and have a good time," he said.

In honor of Jolivette's legacy, a crime bill was signed earlier this year bearing his name, and a memorial monument was erected on Camellia Boulevard to ensure that his sacrifice and spirit are never forgotten.