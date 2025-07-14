Face-to-face funding help for small businesses at SBA Lender Match event

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Small business owners looking to grow or secure funding have a valuable opportunity this week in Lafayette. The SBA Lender Match Event is happening Wednesday, July 16, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the LITE Center Theatre, located at 537 Cajundome Blvd.

Hosted in partnership with local and federal small business support agencies, this free event is designed to help business owners better understand lending criteria and connect directly with lenders. Entrepreneurs can take part in one-on-one conversations, ask questions, share their business plans, and explore tailored financing options—whether they're just starting out or planning to expand.

Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will walk attendees through their various loan programs, while local lenders will also be on hand to explain additional support services, including mentorship, networking, and financial advising.

Officials say the event is a chance for business owners to make informed decisions and build key relationships that can fuel long-term success.

To register or learn more, click here.