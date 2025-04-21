Espace Bébé to help parents out during Festival International

LAFAYETTE, La. — Attending a festival is an exciting adventure, but for parents, finding a quiet spot to tend to their little ones can be tricky.

Espace Bébé is hoping to ease these worries for parents and guardians.

Within the First United Methodist Church at 703 Lee Street, a dedicated lactation and baby changing area will be provided.

"I think when you are thinking holistically of families who are coming to the festival and mothers who are coming to the festival, going that extra mile really promotes the inclusion of all people," said Jessica Hauerwas, Executive Director of Downtown Lafayette Unlimited and a writer for the Lafayette Mom Blog.

Espace Bébé will have:

Air conditioning

Changing tables

Rocking chairs

Electrical outlets for breast pumps

“Having a space where they feel safe and they feel comfortable both physically and mentally is such a huge hurdle for mothers to have in public spaces," Hauerwas tells KATC. "Especially when nursing or pregnant."

The zone is part of the festival's special services. Other services include Zone Détene, which is a sensory-friendly tent set up by The Beluga Project and Festival International.

“I know that with my three, I was either pregnant or breastfeeding for all of them, and it was a lot to try and figure out the logistics of that, so knowing that there is a safe space I can go to that is designated on the map, I know who will be there, I know I will be taken care of, and I know that it's safe and keeps people coming back.”

A volunteer will be stationed at the church to assist parents and guide them to the area. Espace Bébé will be available on Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For information on other services offered during Festival International 2025, click here.

