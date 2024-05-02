Early morning fire damages Lafayette vacant house

A vacant house was damaged by fire early Thursday morning in the 700 block of Elizabeth Avenue.

Lafayette Police, who were in the area, noticed the fire and contacted Lafayette Firefighters around 3:43 am.

The house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, and the fire threatened to spread to neighboring homes.

The fire was under control after fifteen minutes.

The vacant home suffered heavy fire damage, and two neighboring homes suffered minor damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.