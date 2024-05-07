Downtown Lafayette cracks down on underage drinking, push for clearner, safer streets

LAFAYETTE PARISH — It’s a new initiative aimed at upgrading downtown and cracking down on underage drinking. Announced by Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, the neighbor to neighbor marketing initiative hopes to give downtown a facelift and address long time concerns by residents and business owners in the area.

On Tuesday, officials from Downtown Lafayette met with members of Lafayette Consolidated Government and downtown business owners to roll out the new proposals which include updating the alcohol ordinance, and greater enforcement of the noise ordinance.

“Really we’re having an issue with safety in general and that's not specific to downtown but I think the perception is that downtown is not always safe and safety plays a very big factor in vibrancy," said Jessica Hauerwas, Executive Director, Downtown Lafayette Unlimited.

Kevin Blanchard, CEO for Downtown Lafayette said the proposals are meant to help attract consumers and keep the area safe for all. Some of the proposals include addressing underage drinking in the Downtown area.

"We're talking about changes to the underage drinking rules, perhaps to increase penalties to underage drinking to dry to discourage that behavior. We're a college town so how we're managing that nightlife is important to us," said Blanchard.

Blanchard notes that his office has seen an increase in complaints due to the increase of restaurants and retailers downtown.

“The streets get wild after 10 o'clock, that’s the perception we have to do away with. Downtown is safe all hours of the day. Our police officers are doing a great job to making sure that happens but it’s still too chaotic. It feels like no one is in charge, and that no one is managing it."

Blanchard says he hopes businesses can come together to agree on a plan forward on what the underage drinking rules would look like.

“We’re still working on that with the council, we are still working on it to get feedback. I want to know what everybody else and what the business community think and what the council thinks and once we build that consensus we can tell you what the change is."

Longtime business owner, Robert Guercio of Acadiana Beer Garden says he welcomes the proposals, and called for more law enforcement presence in the downtown area.

“We need more consistency with officers on the beat, whether it be officers on bikes or walking the streets..."

Meanwhile funds have been approved from the Economic Development District to help downtown get new trashcans, new kiosks, benches, landscaping, and additional lights.