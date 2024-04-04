Donate life by being an organ donor

BROUSSARD, La. — Ryan Gallet is living proof of what organ donation can do.

"It started 20 years ago. Had a massive heart attack that caused quite a bit of damage," Gallet said. "My wife struggled for 18 years keeping me as healthy as I could, and then finally we have the happiest day of our lives whenever that doctor came in and said 'We have a perfect match heart.' Nineteen months ago. This is what transplant looks like."

Thursday morning, the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency and representatives of the City of Broussard gathered at St. Julian Park to honor Acadiana donor heroes by raising a flag to fly throughout the month of April.

"April is National Donate Life Month. You know, all year long we work very hard to raise awareness for organ and tissue donation, so April really is our month to just push the celebration and push the awareness," said Suzanna Morton, a community educator and PR specialist for LOPA.

Organ donation doesn't just help to bring peace to those, like Gallet, who receive their perfect match.

He even described getting to meet the family of the man who gave him his new heart and giving them a teddy bear with a recording of his heart beat embedded.

Reecie Gilmore shares how LOPA helped to find her peace in her grieving when she lost her two-year-old son, Clint.

"You can't change what you've already been faced with. There's no changing that, but you can change the trajectory of the path, and you can offer hope and life to somebody else. That only makes sense to me," Gilmore said.

She said Clint always wanted to be a superhero, and how he is.

I asked Gilmore what she thought Clint would say if he knew the choice she made to donate his organs.

"Way to go, Mom. I am a hero, and you did good. We did good," she said.

If you're interested in learning more about LOPA or how to register to become an organ donor, visit their website here.