Despite conditions, 'Empanada Guy' opens to feed essential workers

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A local mom-and-pop restaurant opened on Thursday from 11:00-4:00 p.m. to support essential workers during Acadiana's winter event.

Empanada Guy Lafayette, an Argentine eatery located on General Mouton Avenue, recently reopened its doors despite a snowstorm that caused many businesses to shut down.

The restaurant, which had only been open for 15 days before the snowstorm hit, made the decision to serve customers Thursday for a few hours.

Owner Luco Escudero said the storm was an unexpected setback, but he felt it was important to stay open, especially for workers who rely on businesses like his.

“We already had to close for two days, and we’re just starting, so we need to keep the business moving,” Escudero said. “A lot of our customers are essential workers, and we wanted to make sure they had a place to eat. I know they’re out there working in the street, and there aren’t many places open."

The native Argentinian also made it optional for employees to come in due to the hazardous weather, ensuring that no one was forced to work in unsafe conditions.

One customer said Escudero’s decision resonated with him.

“I only came today because they posted that they weren’t making their workers come in, and I like that,” the customer said. “A lot of jobs take advantage of people, and I respect that they’re doing things differently.”

He also ordered the biggest platter on the menu, to show even more support.

Escudero said he was surprised by the outpouring of support on social media after announcing the restaurant’s decision to open despite the weather.

“I posted yesterday that we were going to be open and—oh my god—the response was overwhelming; there was so much love."