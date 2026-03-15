Despite closure vote, Comeaux seniors look ahead to final prom

LAFAYETTE PARISH (LAFAYETTE) — Days after the decision to close Ovey Comeaux High School—followed by a student protest—two seniors are focusing on making one of their final memories there, unforgettable.

On Thursday, the Lafayette Parish School Board voted to close Ovey Comeaux High School. By Friday, students staged a walkout in response.

Now, as prom approaches, seniors Myra Young and Kori Gallian are planning to wear something special for the school’s final dance.

“I saw this the minute I walked out, I was like, ‘I need that one,’” Gallian told KATC in an interview inside the Girard Park Gymnasium, at a prom giveaway hosted by The Butterfly Project.

There, students chose from hundreds of dresses, accessories and beauty supplies—all free of charge. Director Kisharra Angelety said the event welcomes any teenager, regardless of where they live or their family’s income.

“Literally, we have people who were just at Durar Park today, and they decided to come in and see what it’s all about,” Angelety said. “They left with a dress today.”

With sizes ranging from double zero to 4X, organizers say the goal is to make every student feel confident heading into prom.

“At the end of the day, no one knows what size it is anyway,” Angelety said. “They’re just going to know you look beautiful.”

The cousins were searching for the perfect prom looks ahead of the school’s event, themed “A Night Under the Stars.”

While excited about the dance, they say their outfits will remain a surprise.

“I was thinking about our school’s theme, and I’m not going to reveal my plans,” Young said. “I’m going to keep it under wraps, so y’all just got to see.”

News of the school’s closure has weighed heavily on students, they said—but it doesn't seem to have dampened these students' school pride.

“They may take our school, but they can’t take our Spartan spirit,” Gallian said, referring to the school’s mascot.

For Young and Gallian, the giveaway made prom shopping easy during an emotional time for their school community.

“My Spartans will always fight hard, and they’ve always fought with the greatest pride,” one of the students said. “I’m just proud to be a Spartan.”