Day two: Boudin Eating Competition

SCOTT, La. — Okay, so picture this: you have three minutes and four pounds of boudin in front of you.

How much are you getting through? Is it anywhere close to 2.5 pounds?

Greb McBride isn't new to the Scott Boudin Festival Boudin Eating Competition.

In fact, he's competed eight times, and how many times has he placed?

Eight.

"I told my wife, as long as I place, I'm coming to do it, and the day I don't place, I'm retiring," McBride said.

But this is only the second year that he's been named the champion; the first time being back in 2018. After scarfing down 2.4 pounds of boudin—that's six links—in less than three minutes, he truly earned that title—and the $500.

"It feels good. I mean, you come over here to try and win the money, but they don't realize how hard that contest is because that boudin fills you up fast," he said.

Aside from the boudin eating contest, day two of the festival features musical performances from several artists, including Clay Cormier.

Of course, there are vendors, games, carnival rides and—you guessed it—boudin!

There's still one more day left of the 2024 Scott Boudin Festival, and Sunday's festivities include the Cajun and Zydeco dancing competitions, so grab your dancing shoes and get on out to Scott!