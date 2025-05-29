Cuts for the Community event wants you to look fresh for the summer

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Mozelle Community Outreach of Greater Lafayette, a non-profit organization, is hosting a free community event this Sunday at the Martin Luther King Development of Lafayette Housing Authority.

Residents looking to freshen up for summer can visit the event, where, throughout the day, nine talented barbers will offer complimentary haircuts to all ages. The haircuts will be provided at no cost to attendees.

The event also promises music, refreshments, art, fun jumps and more. Mozelle Community Outreach regularly organizes these events to assist community members who may face financial challenges in affording haircuts and encourages any and all residents to stop by.

The event takes place on June 1 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 112 Delahoussaye Dr.

For additional details, please see the flyer below.