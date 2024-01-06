Cut the cake and let the festivities begin!

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Krewe of Rio kicked off the Acadiana Mardi Gras season with the official cutting of the king cake at the Cajundome Convention Center.

King Dom Pedro XIX and Queen Isabel XIX joined together to cut the first slice of the king cake and make the royal toast.

"It signifies the kick-off of Mardi Gras season," said Christina Dayrie, Krewe of Rio's Queen Isabel XIX. "This is Twelfth Night for us, so the Krewe of Rio is the first krewe to kick off the ball for Mardi Gras season around the Acadiana area, so very significant for us to go ahead and do the cake cutting for Acadiana."

But the cake cutting and toast was only a preview to the big event happening on Jan. 6 at the Cajundome Convention Center: Krewe of Rio's 19th Annual Member Ball.

"This event is one of the biggest events that we have for the Krewe of Rio," said Jamie Boudreaux, publicity chair for Krewe of Rio. "It is our signature event of the year, aside from our parade, but really, it takes all of our volunteers, all of our board members to come together throughout the year to pull this big event off, where we welcome thousands of guests to come here to the Cajundome Convention Center."

The doors to the convention center will open at 6 p.m. on Jan. 6, and the the presentation will begin at 8 p.m.

The Krewe of Rio says the ball is already sold out, with over 2,000 attendees expected.

They say there will be lights, confetti and fun. Music will be provided by Sugar Shaker — International Party Band and DJ Super Dave.

According to the Krewe of Rio, the Annual Member Ball is the result of a year's worth of work and planning, beginning just after Mardi Gras the year before, but it is only the start of what is to come for this year's season.

"The 19th annual ball marks the beginning of our season, and then we will conclude with our parade on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 6:30, so if folks can't make it to the ball—it is sold out—if they aren't able to join us for this event, they can definitely join us on parade day, Feb. 3," Boudreaux said.

To learn more about the Krewe of Rio's events for the 2024 Mardi Gras season, visit their website or follow their social media profiles: Facebook and Instagram.