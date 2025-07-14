Creole LaLa celebrates one-year anniversary with music, food and community spirit

LAFAYETTE, La. — The monthly Creole LaLa event will mark its one-year anniversary with a celebration at Feed & Seed in Lafayette on July 15th.

The free event kicks off at 6 p.m. with a Creole table hosted by Louisiana Creole Inc., followed by an open jam session from 7 to 9 p.m. Musicians of all skill levels are invited to bring their instruments and join in.

"As part of the festivities, attendees can enjoy complimentary food and explore offerings from local vendors. Colby Angelle Martin, the organizer and host of the event, tells KATC that the evening promises surprises guests won’t want to miss.

The event is open to all ages.

Organizers emphasized the importance of community support. Donations are accepted and appreciated to help keep the monthly event going.

For more information, visit the Creole LaLa Facebook page or follow @creole_lala on Instagram.

Allons danser!

