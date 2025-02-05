Crawfish Crawl is back for a second year

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana is bringing the community together for a one-of-a-kind community raffle: Crawfish Crawl, presented by Gulf Coast Bank and Giles Gives Back.

We spoke with Samantha Leger, the Events & Marketing Manager for the Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana, about the fundraiser.

"We provide after-school and summer programming. Like I said, for over 3000 youth across all of our communities, that this is such a wonderful place that we want to invite you to be their second home.

So, supporting within this community raffle really gives people and individuals, one, an opportunity to become more knowledgeable about boys and girls clubs, but also help support the services that we provide to our youth as well."

-Samantha Leger, Events & Marketing Manager, Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana

You can purchase $5 raffle tickets to enter a chance to win over $25,000 worth of prizes in support of providing a safe and enriching environment for local youth by clicking here.

