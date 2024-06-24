Council greenlights Four Corners gas station

LAFAYETTE, La. — Following hefty opposition from neighbors and zoning officials alike, Lafayette City Council is giving a Four Corners gas station the green light.

According to our media partners at The Advocate, the council voted 3-2 to continue with the project. An amendment by Councilman Andy Naquin requiring an eight-foot privacy fence and limited hours from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. swayed the decision.

The location in question is at 1803 and 1809 W. University Avenue, which you may remember as the previous location of Flowers, Etc.

Blake Blanchard

Mayor President Monique Boulet has until the end of the month to make a decision on the ordinance.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel