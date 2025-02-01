Costco keeps its DEI policies, which sparked a local "Buy-Cott" movement

LAFAYETTE, La. — Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion also known as DEI is a framework designed to promote multi-layered workplaces and open doors that were once closed to marginalized groups.

But now, those policies are on the chopping block after major corporations and federal agencies are scaling back these initiatives.

One major retailer, however, that is sticking by its policies is Costco, which has been met with both praise and criticism for its stance.

“We support businesses, corporations, and individuals and organizers that embrace the full diversity this country has to offer," said Rod Sias, a participant of the "Buy-Cott".

The ''Buy-Cott'' is the complete opposite of a boycott. Community members organized this movement and spent time shopping at the store to show their appreciation after Costco announced it would stand firm on its DEI initiatives.

Celina Charles Buy-Cott participants inside Costco

"I wasn’t a member,” Celina Charles, the organizer of the event, told KATC. She didn’t have a Costco membership before but signed up for one the day of the Buy-Cott so she could continue supporting.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murill, along with 18 other attorneys general, stated in a letter to Costco’s CEO, urging him to reconsider.

"Costco should treat every person equally and based on their merit, rather than based on divisive and discriminatory DEI practices.”

However, Charles and other supporters of Costco’s policies argue that DEI is about inclusivity for all people, not about lowering standards.

“To me, DEI includes everyone,” Charles told KATC. “We are in a time where Black people have to stick together. We have to spend our money where we are included, and Costco is one of those chains that is willing to stand firm on their policies for DEI.”

Sias says that often DEI in workplaces in misinterpreted.

"That's the sad myth that has been perpetuated, that people are in these jobs because of DEI, and that they're not qualified, which is totally untrue. You have to be qualified," he said.

Organizers say they will continue to support companies and brands that align with their values of inclusion.