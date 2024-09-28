Concrete Coulee Cleaning project underway

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Department of Drainage began the Concrete Coulee Cleaning Project, which had been delayed due to inclement weather.

The coulee cleaning effort includes clearing concrete coulees and removing trash, debris, and other obstructions from the city’s drainage system.

According to Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG), 48,550 linear feet of coulees will be cleaned as part of the ongoing Concrete Coulee Cleaning Project.

Brian Smith, Director of Drainage, said 16,000 feet of coulees have already been cleaned.

“They’re grabbing the debris from down the ways of the coulee and bringing it to this extraction point so they can haul it away and properly dispose of it,” Smith said.

Crews from Billiard Construction have 75 days to clean the coulee channels. Workers are tasked with clearing debris, removing obstructions, and transporting waste.

The Coulee Cleaning City Fund is funding the $488,500 project.

