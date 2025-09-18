Community meeting planned over proposed parish jail in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH (LAFAYETTE) — Concerns surrounding a proposed parish jail in Lafayette have prompted local officials to host a community dialogue meeting Wednesday night.

The meeting comes as residents and business owners continue to voice questions and seek clarity on the project, which has been in discussion for several years.

Nathan Carbo, owner of System Services Broadband, a utility contracting firm located across the street from the proposed site on West Willow Street, said he has no major concerns about the jail’s construction.

“We’ve never had any security issues where we’ve been,” Carbo said. “We’re not concerned that if they build this jail next door we would have security issues.”

Carbo has operated his business from the location for nearly a decade and said its proximity to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and 911 center is an added benefit.

“We like being right here,” he said. “It puts us in a good spot.”

According to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the parish purchased the land adjacent to the Public Safety Complex in 2023 for the proposed jail. The site is located on the Northside of Lafayette.

Carbo said he and others in the area have known about the possibility of a jail being built nearby for a couple of years.

“We see inmates out and about, cutting the grass and taking care of the property,” he said. “It’s been quiet.”

In response to ongoing confusion and questions from the community, the local grassroots organization Voice of the Experienced — also known as VOTE — is hosting a public meeting Wednesday evening. Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet and Chief of Police Paul Trouard are expected to attend.

Organizers say the goal is to dispel rumors, provide transparency, and answer questions about the proposed jail and its potential impact.

The meeting takes place Thursday night from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at 102 Carmel Drive in Lafayette.