Plans for Lafayette's new parish jail moving forward

LAFAYETTE, La. — Plans are moving forward for a new jail in Lafayette.

On June 6, 2023, the Lafayette Parish Council approved an ordinance transferring $400K from the Parish General Fund and appropriating within the Department of Public Works for the purchase of land for a new Parish jail.

The jail location is on Willow Street, adjacent to the Lafayette Sheriff's Public Safety Complex.

The construction of the new jail has faced pushback by some in the community because it is located about half a mile from J. Wallace James Elementary School.