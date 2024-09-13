Cleco restores power to 80% of customers

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Cleco announced Friday it has restored power to 83% of customers who lost electricity during Hurricane Francine.

The utility company is one of several providers working to restore power to hundreds of thousands of Louisiana residents affected by the hurricane, which made landfall on Wednesday.

“Our crews have made tremendous progress during our first day of restoration efforts, and crews are continuing to work into the night,” said Clint Robichaux, Cleco's director of distribution operations and reliability.

As of 8:30 p.m. Thursday, power had been restored to the majority of customers, with some exceptions in St. Mary, Iberia, and St. Tammany parishes.

There are currently 5,598 customers without power in St. Mary, 729 in St. Tammany, and 5 without electricity in Iberia Parish.

Cleco said restoration efforts include clearing trees from power lines, replacing broken poles, repairing transformers, and replacing downed wires.

“Our crews are still working to tackle the damage left behind by Hurricane Francine and get the lights back on for our customers. And while our crews are continuing to work, we do expect that some outages will last overnight,” said Robichaux.

Residents experiencing outages can contact Cleco’s customer service line at 1-800-622-6537.