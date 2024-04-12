City of Carencro launches community survey on master plan

Posted at 1:46 PM, Apr 12, 2024

CARENCRO, La. —

City of Carencro is working on a new master plan and wants the community's opinion

Launched online survey so your voice can be heard, even if you aren't able to make it city meetings

Click here to take the survey!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.