City of Carencro launches community survey on master plan
Posted at 1:46 PM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 14:46:39-04
CARENCRO, La. —
- City of Carencro is working on a new master plan and wants the community's opinion
- Launched online survey so your voice can be heard, even if you aren't able to make it city meetings
- Click here to take the survey!
