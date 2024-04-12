Watch Now
City of Carencro launches community survey on master plan

Posted at 1:46 PM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 14:46:39-04

CARENCRO, La. —

  • City of Carencro is working on a new master plan and wants the community's opinion
  • Launched online survey so your voice can be heard, even if you aren't able to make it city meetings
  • Click here to take the survey!
