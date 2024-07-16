City council to discuss controversial gas station proposal

LAFAYETTE, La. — Ahead of a city and parish council meeting on Tuesday night to discuss and possibly approve a gas station moving into a residential neighborhood, KATC spoke to residents about their opinions on how the development could impact the future of their community.

The gas station would be at the old Flowers Inc. building at 1803 University Ave.

Residents are concerned that the city council's approval could negatively affect their homes and livelihoods.

Wesley Mike Wambsgans has lived on Agnes St. since the 1980s. He enjoys the area's quiet nature and wants to preserve it.

"This is a neighborhood. It's not a business place. It's a neighborhood that was established to be a neighborhood," says Wambsgans.

Last month, Mayor-President Monique Boulet vetoed the city’s zoning board decision to allow gas sales on the property. She emphasized the importance of maintaining the established character and quality of life within the neighborhood.

"We can't stop a convenience store or anything like that, but we just want something that's going to be quiet, not open 24 hours, not create a ton of traffic, and is kept clean and secure," added Timothy Mickal, a neighbor who lives next to the proposed location.

Despite these concerns, three out of five city council members have already voted in favor of the gas station.

KATC contacted District 2 Council Member Andy Naquin, who supported the proposal.

"I just want to make the space useful, improve it, and make it better than what it was before," Naquin commented.

The main concerns regarding the gas station include:

Light pollution

The influx of car and foot traffic

Neighborhood safety

Decrease in property value

The Parish Council meeting begins at 4:30 p.m., followed by the City Council meeting at 5:30 p.m.

