Mayor-President vetoes ordinance allowing gas station

Mayor-President Monique Boulet vetoed an ordinance that overruled the city's zoning board to allow a gas station in a University Avenue neighborhood.

The project, which would put a gas station and convenience store in the old Flowers Etc. building at 1803 W. University, was shot down by the zoning board but given the green light by the council last month.

Residents of the area objected because the property is surrounded by homes. It's about three blocks away from the mixed commercial/residential intersection of University and Cameron known as Four Corners.

“My greatest concern is not with the property owner but with the allowance for gasoline sales on the property,” says Boulet. “It’s important that we maintain the established character and quality of life within this neighborhood and this proposed development impedes that from happening. I encourage and support the development of this proposed business less the option to sell fuel.”

When the ordinance was adopted, three council members: Elroy Broussard, Andy Naquin and Kenneth Boudreaux - voted for it. Two, Liz Hebert and Thomas Hooks, voted against it. Four votes would be required to override the Mayor-President's veto.

