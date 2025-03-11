Cemetery owner's appeal is on the agenda tonight

The owner of a cemetery near Scott has an appeal on the Parish Council agenda tonight.

Kevin Menard got a cease-and-desist order from City-Parish Attorney Patrick Ottinger recently to halt all burials and work. LCG's position is that Menard did not get the necessary permits to operate a cemetery - but buried five people there anyway. Read our story about this issue here,or scroll down to watch the story.

According to city officials, the cemetery did not obtain necessary permits from LCG, including a required plat approval. The planning commission rejected a plat application in November, and now a land surveying company has appealed that vote.

It's on the Parish Council's agenda for Tuesday; the meeting starts at 4:30 p.m. in City Hall.

In their denial letter, the planning commission stated that "the property owner has allegedly allowed burials to take place prior to submitting a commercial review application to LCG. The Commissioners collectively agreed due diligence was not practiced by the property owner and necessary steps for development were missed, affecting the community's safety and well-being."

The commission also found that "dirt work was started within a floodway prior to a Drainage Impact analysis being completed and prior to preliminary plat approval."

The appeal says that the plat "was denied on a use basis, not what the planning commission is intended to do." Another section gives "the commissionars (sic) vote to deny based on use, it is an unzoned parcel. The commission was in correct (sic) in their denial" as the reason for appeal.

Here's the story about a family involved: