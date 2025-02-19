Order to stop burials at Serenity Memorial Gardens, families in distress

SCOTT, La — Families are expressing concern after Lafayette Consolidated Government ordered Serenity Memorial Gardens—a new cemetery on Willow Street in Scott—to stop all burials and activities.

The future of the five gravestones there at the cemetery is now uncertain. KATC met Edna Nixon, whose late husband rests at the cemetery after passing in June of heart complications.

"Words can't really explain, it's all the memories we created together. He was the backbone," Nixon said.

Edna Nixon

A recent cease-and-desist order from City-Parish Attorney Patrick Ottinger to Kevin Menard, who operates Serenity Memorial Gardens, called for the cemetery to halt all burials and work.

According to city officials, the cemetery did not obtain necessary permits from LCG, including a required plat approval.

"The company in question received a license or permit from the Louisiana Cemetery Board, and stated that they believed that was the only authority they needed; but that was clearly not the case and they are still subject to applicable ordinances of the parish," Ottinger said.

"In December, [Menard] was told to cease any further activities until he came into compliance with the applicable ordinances, but he did not do so; and it was later admitted he was continuing to bury human remains," Ottinger added.

KATC

Following the cease-and-desist order, further legal action could be taken if the cemetery owner fails to comply. Council members questioned the fate of existing graves.

"If the appeal is denied, what happens to the burials already there? Are they removed?" asked one council member.

"That which is done contrary to law can be required to be undone," responded Ottinger.

Edna Nixon

Families like Nixon’s may have to cope with the reality of their loved ones' remains being relocated.

"Something is going on with the land so you know mixed emotions," Nixon said. "Because when you bring someone to the cemetery that's their final resting place, that's what we were thinking. It's been hard on us, it's been very, very hard."

Nixon explained how the ongoing uncertainty is affecting her family.

"It's like reburying him again, we didn’t expect any of this and not just for my husband but for the rest of the loved ones that are there. I think Kevin owes us an apology because we are human, and just because they are no longer with us, they still have a voice on Earth. We are still here," she said.

Menard declined to comment but stated in a public meeting:

"I decided I wanted to do a cemetery and found that property, but whatever the state required—I did it; but I didn't know that the parish wanted to step in to do certain things because they wanted certain things done," he said.

LCG

What once was a symbol of peace and solace for Nixon now carries a heavy weight of uncertainty.

"My children and I are devastated, we are devastated," she shared.

Nixon said her priority is to have her late husband's remains moved to Melancon Funeral Home in Carencro, where she lives nearby, so she can continue to visit and grieve.

She asks if anyone is willing to help her with her husband's reburial, you can contact her at (337) 344-3533.

