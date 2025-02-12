Celebrating the life of zydeco legend, Sid Williams

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Hundreds of mourners filled St. John Cathedral to honor the life of zydeco legend Sid Williams, who passed away at 73 after a battle with cancer. Williams, best known as the driving force behind El Sido’s Zydeco and Blues club, was remembered not only for his contributions to zydeco music but also for his role as a mentor and community leader.

"He influenced a lot of the new zydeco musicians because he grew up with a lot of the older musicians like my father and Clifton Chenier," said Rockin' Dopsie Jr., a renowned zydeco musician. "He gave a lot of the younger musicians a chance to play at El Sido's. He was like the Godfather. He was everybody’s uncle. Everybody called him Uncle Sid."

Sid Williams Funeral

Williams, whose impact on the zydeco community was unparalleled, was remembered for his selflessness and dedication to the genre. As the founder of El Sido’s, a landmark in zydeco music history, he played a pivotal role in bringing together generations of musicians. His love for the music and people was evident as the church filled from front to back with mourners, some coming from as far as California and Houston.

"He was an original," said Lena Charles, organizer of the Southwest Zydeco Festival. "There are always imitators, but Sid was a self-made man not only in life but also in the culture of zydeco."

As Williams was laid to rest, a horse-drawn carriage carried his body to its final resting place, with zydeco music playing in the background — a final tribute to the man who had done so much for the genre. Musicians, including Anthony Dopsie, Leon Chavis, and Sean Ardoin, reflected on how Williams had nurtured their careers and the void his passing would leave in both the music community and his neighborhood.

“All of the zydeco musicians, when he came from California, Houston, Texas, anywhere, we went to Sid’s,” said Dopsie. “Sid gave back every year with his Thanksgiving food drive. He fed thousands of people for like 27, 28 years. Sid, you’re going to be greatly missed. We love you, my brother.”

Williams' commitment to his community was as strong as his influence on music. The procession made a special stop at El Sido’s, where mourners lined up to pay their respects outside the club and the store that had served as a gathering place for years.

“He wanted to see me win,” said Leon Chavis, reflecting on Williams' belief in him long before he did. “He would give me great advice, and he believed in me before I did it myself. I want to keep that legacy going.”

The procession continued to Calvary Cemetery, where Williams was laid to rest. Sean Ardoin, a Grammy Award-nominated zydeco musician, summed up the collective sentiment of the day.

“He was always about helping the community, helping the culture, and being there for his neighborhood," Ardoin said. "There’s a huge gap in zydeco music now that he’s gone. We're feeling that gap.”

Mary Chevalier, organizer for Pillows of Hope, expressed the community’s gratitude for Williams' lasting influence.

“We want to give condolences to the Williams family,” Chevalier said. “We want to thank his wife for sharing his life with us, allowing us to do what we did at their business.”

Sid Williams' legacy, etched in the fabric of zydeco music and the hearts of those who knew him, will undoubtedly live on for many years to come.