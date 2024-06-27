Catholic Charities responds to Landry's million-dollar funding veto

LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — Shelter services for Acadiana's unhoused population are in jeopardy following a recent move by Governor Jeff Landry.

Landry vetoed $1 million in funding for homeless shelters in the Lafayette area, operated by Catholic Charities of Acadiana.

Our media partners at The Advocate report that Landry, a Lafayette Parish resident and Catholic himself, did not provide a reason for removing the funds.

KATC reached out to the governor's team, and we have yet to hear back at last check.

According to The Advocate, the decision was part of his broader action to cut $4.5 million from nonprofits in our state's latest $48 billion budget.

We reached out to Catholic Charities of Acadiana for a statement, and received the following in full from Chief of External Affairs, Ben Broussard:

"Catholic Charities of Acadiana statement on Governor Landry’s veto of homeless shelter funding We are deeply saddened to learn that Governor Landry has vetoed the $1,000,000 in supplemental appropriations previously included in HB 1, which were designated to provide emergency homeless shelter funding for Catholic Charities of Acadiana. Currently, Catholic Charities shelters 87 homeless individuals nightly, offering safety to those experiencing homelessness in Acadiana. With Catholic Charities of Acadiana being the largest provider of shelter in the Acadiana region, the vetoed funding will have a crippling impact on its ability to sustain shelter services within the fiscal year 2024/2025, which begins July 1. "The vetoed shelter appropriations are a significant setback to our pro-life efforts to care for our vulnerable neighbors experiencing homelessness," said Kim Boudreaux, CEO of Catholic Charities of Acadiana. "Our shelter serves as a critical lifeline for 87 individuals each night who have nowhere else to turn. We face an uncertain future for those who seek shelter with us as a last resort." Last year, Catholic Charities sheltered 410 unduplicated individuals in its emergency shelter. Of those, 81% originated from the eight-parish Acadiana region, 10% originated from a different parish in Louisiana, and 9% originated from out of state. Before entry into the shelter, Catholic Charities of Acadiana assesses the possibility of reconnecting the person with their natural supports because of the traumatic nature of an experience of homelessness. Last year, Catholic Charities of Acadiana successfully diverted 60 households from an experience of homelessness by helping to reconnect them to natural support systems. Also last year, Catholic Charities of Acadiana returned 135 individuals from its shelter to permanent housing. As a pro-life organization dedicated to upholding the dignity of all human life, Catholic Charities of Acadiana represents a comprehensive response to homelessness, hunger, poverty, and situational crisis in Acadiana. Since 1973, its programs have represented a response to the Gospel call to carry out the corporal works of mercy. Catholic Charities of Acadiana urgently advocates for an allocation of local, state, and federal funding to be adequately appropriated to address the root causes of homelessness, the critical basic needs of Lafayette's homeless (such as shelter and food), and an investment in evidence-based solutions to transition those experiencing homelessness to affordable and stable housing with appropriate community-based supports." - Ben Broussard

Ben Broussard, Catholic Charities of Acadiana The response provided by Catholic Charities of Acadiana following Gov. Landry's shelter funding veto.

KATC will add any updated responses to this story as they come in.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel