Carencro's 42nd annual Mardi Gras parade: What you need to know

CARENCRO, KATC - As the Mardi Gras season continues, Carencro is gearing up for its 42nd Annual Mardi Gras Parade, an exciting event where families and friends come together to celebrate the spirit of the season. Mayor Charlotte Clavier shares, “This is a time where we get together with family and friends,” highlighting the communal nature of this beloved tradition.

The parade is set to roll out this weekend, bringing with it a lively atmosphere and plenty of fun. Here’s what you need to know to make the most out of your Mardi Gras experience in Carencro.

When and Where to Watch the Parade

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. this Saturday at Carencro High School, located on Butcher Switch Road. From there, the parade will travel along a 4-mile stretch, taking a right on North University Avenue and heading straight to the Carencro Community Center.

Parking Made Easy

Finding parking at a big event like this can be a challenge, but Carencro has made it easier for parade-goers. There are multiple parking lots along the parade route, including options right at the funeral home, and both Melancon Funeral homes along the parade route.

Porta Potties for Convenience

With a large crowd expected, Carencro officials have placed 32 porta-potties along the parade route, ensuring that everyone can comfortably enjoy the festivities.

Safety is a Priority

Mardi Gras is all about fun, but safety is a top priority. Carencro Police Chief David Anderson highlights the scale of preparation that goes into the event, “It takes almost 100 police officers to man a route this big.” This year, extra safety measures are being implemented, especially following the events in New Orleans. Chief Anderson adds, “It’s fresh in everyone’s mind what happened in New Orleans, we have taken extra measures this year that will keep our crowd safe.”

A Family-Friendly Event

Carencro officials are committed to keeping the event family-friendly, ensuring that everyone, from toddlers to grandparents, can enjoy the parade in a safe environment. One of the new initiatives this year is a focus on cleanliness. Mayor Charlotte Clavier shares, “We have a group of volunteers that will hand out trash liners along the parade, and we ask that everyone put the trash in the liners.” This ensures that the community stays clean while everyone enjoys the festivities.

Whether you’re a local or visiting for the first time, the 42nd Annual Carencro Mardi Gras Parade promises to be a day of joy, community, and safety. So gather your loved ones, get there early, and get ready to experience one of the most exciting parades in the region. Let’s make this Mardi Gras season one to remember!

